R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,479. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in R1 RCM by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in R1 RCM by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

