QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,654,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,194,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

