Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015916 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,843.42 or 0.99681024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00151589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

