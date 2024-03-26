Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,516. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

