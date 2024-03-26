Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys Trading Down 0.4 %

QLYS opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.76. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

