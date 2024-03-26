QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. 5,286,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

