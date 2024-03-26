Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $485.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00006613 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $485.66 million and approximately $57.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.26 or 0.05136997 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003848 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

