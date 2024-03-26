Putnam Premier Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 237,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

