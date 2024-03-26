Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

