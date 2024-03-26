Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PMM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 140,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
