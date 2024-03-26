Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 140,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Dividend History for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

