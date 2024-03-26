Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 140,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

