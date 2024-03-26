Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provident Financial Services traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 231,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 615,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Provident Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

