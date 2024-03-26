Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $257.60 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00020136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $257.60 million and $12.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007700 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,132.40 or 1.00047885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00153917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.84735455 USD and is up 10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $20,651,978.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.