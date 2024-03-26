Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.48 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

PRGS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 1,438,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.