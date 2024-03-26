Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 1,478,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

