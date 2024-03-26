Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FIXT)

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

