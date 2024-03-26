Primoris Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

