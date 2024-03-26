Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
SQFTP opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.