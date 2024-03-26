Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFTP opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

