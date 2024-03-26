Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.57

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 142589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 18.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $793.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.