PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 3,150 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,060,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 311,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

