PotCoin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $186.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00126246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

