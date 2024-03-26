PotCoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 180.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $198.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00129005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

