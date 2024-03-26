POSCO Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4726 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,202. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

