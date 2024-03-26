Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The stock has a market cap of C$399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.63. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney bought 11,250 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

