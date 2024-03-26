Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $291.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

NYSE ESS opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $198.29 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

