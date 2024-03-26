Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.39.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,514 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 361.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 866,924 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

