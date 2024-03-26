Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

