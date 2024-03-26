Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

