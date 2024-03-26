PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 738324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

