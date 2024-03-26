PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 738324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
