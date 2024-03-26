PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Mark T. Behrman Acquires 23,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,326.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 4.4 %

PHX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 18,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $123.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

