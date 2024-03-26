PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE PHX opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The firm has a market cap of C$447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.44. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2797784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$257,631.66. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$89,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. Insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $490,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

