Phreesia’s (PHR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Get Phreesia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHR

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.02 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,840 shares of company stock valued at $855,062 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.