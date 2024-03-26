Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

