Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

