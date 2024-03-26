PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,146. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.