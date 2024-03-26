Pelham Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 10.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.82. 2,056,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,978. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.