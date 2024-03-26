Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,658 shares in the company, valued at $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,605,991. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

