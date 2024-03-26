Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. 107,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,164. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

