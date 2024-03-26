Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,328. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

