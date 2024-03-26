Paul Hayes Acquires 3,964 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 886.60 ($11.20). The stock had a trading volume of 349,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 816.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 755.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 893.40 ($11.29). The firm has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
