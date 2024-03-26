Park Lawn Co. (PLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 15th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Park Lawn Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.53. The firm has a market cap of C$573.76 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

