Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.67 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

