Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 131.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of PK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

