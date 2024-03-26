PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,322 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

