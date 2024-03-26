PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stake Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

