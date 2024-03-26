Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.04 and its 200-day moving average is $285.55. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

