Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSBD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,621. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
