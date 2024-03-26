Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSBD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,621. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSBD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

