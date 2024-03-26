Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.76. 10,789,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 71,854,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 275.14, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

