Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 19.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,796,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,203 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 29,134,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,930,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 270.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

