PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.36 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $69.36 million and $504,493.25 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.26436648 USD and is up 18.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $464,095.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

