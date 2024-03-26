Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Barbara Polsky Acquires 1,200 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 351,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after acquiring an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

